California heat wave: More rolling blackouts feared amid state’s worst power shortage in nearly 20 years

With an extreme heat wave continuing across California, officials are warning of the possibility of more rolling blackouts as state officials struggle to secure additional electricity amid the worst power crisis in nearly 20 years.

On Monday, officials had warned of blackouts affecting as many as 3 million people, but officials ended up canceling the warning, saying improved weather conditions and conservation efforts reduced demand on the power grid.

“We are grateful to families and businesses across the state that answered the call to reduce electricity use during a crucial time on the grid,” Steve Berberich, the president of the California Independent System Operator, said in a statement.

“This heat storm is not over, and we still expect exceedingly hot temperatures [Tuesday] and Wednesday. With continued help from California residents in conserving energy, much like [Monday], we can reduce the risk of power outages.”

