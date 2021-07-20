California hires special counsel to investigate widespread unemployment fraud

McGregor Scott, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, answers questions at a news conference in Sacramento on Jan. 24, 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Faced with widespread fraud in California’s unemployment benefit system, state officials said Tuesday they have hired former federal prosecutor McGregor Scott to serve as special counsel to assist in the investigations of bogus claims filed by international criminal organizations, prison inmates and others.

Scott was the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California until he stepped down this year and was a leader of a task force of California prosecutors that launched an investigation into unemployment fraud in November.

The probe was launched by Scott and nine county prosecutors after they found evidence that thousands of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the names of California prison inmates, including those on death row.

Since then, the state Employment Development Department has determined that more than $11 billion in benefits were paid on fraudulent claims, and there are an additional $19 billion in suspicious claims under investigation.

