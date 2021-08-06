California hits 4 million COVID-19 cases amid delta variant spread

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. David Haim Bolour, center, explains the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to a visitor at a stall set up by the L.A. County Department of Public Health at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Los Angeles.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )

Dr. David Haim Bolour, center, explains the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to a visitor at a stall set up by the L.A. County Department of Public Health at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Los Angeles.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )

California has now reported 4 million coronavirus infections, Times data show — a milestone that underscores the extent to which the pandemic has roared back to life as the ultra-transmissible Delta variant continues to storm across the state.

Breaking that barrier seemed a far-off prospect only weeks ago, when the state reopened its economy amid tumbling transmission rates and ushered in a hopeful chapter in the long-running battle against COVID-19.

But the coronavirus has since rebounded with ferocity, and California is seeing a level of daily infection higher than at any point during last summer’s surge.

Despite the rapid rise in cases, the numbers of Californians hospitalized with and dying from COVID-19 remain lower than those seen a year ago, and well shy of the darkest days of the fall-and-winter wave.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News