California holds 67% of the priciest ZIP Codes for home buyers amid pandemic

Bel-Air's 90077 ZIP Code is one of the priciest in the U.S.

A study from real estate marketplace PropertyClub has confirmed what many Angelenos already know: Buying a home in California — during a pandemic or not — is expensive.

The study, which analyzed all residential sales during the pandemic between March 13 and Sept. 7, found that California holds 87 of the 130 priciest ZIP Codes in the country, or about 67%.

Except for a dip when stay-at-home orders were first announced in the spring, Southern California’s hot housing market has barely skipped a beat because of COVID-19. September saw the median price hit an all-time high for the fourth straight month, rising 15.3% year over year.

As in years past, the ultra-affluent town of Atherton took the top spot, with a median sale price of $6.69 million. The ritzy Silicon Valley suburb is a short drive from Palo Alto and San Francisco and serves as a swanky playground for tech execs.

