Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times.

But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief.

Already, parts of the globe that saw Omicron explode are seeing the wave recede or flatten.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week noted the trend, saying, “We’re starting to see, in the last three or four days, some case leveling. That’s going to happen here in the state of California as well. … We’re going to get through this — just a few more weeks,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.