California implements new approach to reopening as state surpasses 700K coronavirus cases

California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on over the weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state will implement a slower, more cautious approach to allowing businesses and activities to resume, after quick reopenings in the spring led to a dramatic rise in infections and deaths.

“We’re going to be more stubborn this time, and have a mandatory wait time between moves,” Newsom said Friday. “We didn’t do that last time.”

California saw a resurgence in cases in June, and Newsom began shutting down much of the economy for a second time. But in recent weeks, the average number of new daily cases has fallen, paving the way for a new reopening plan.

Part of going forward under coronavirus in the state will be a continued eviction moratorium, Newsom announced during a news conference Friday.

The existing moratorium — accommodating millions of tenants who are at risk of eviction as well as landlords that are not able to pay their mortgages — was set to expire September 1. Newsom did not provide details of the new agreement, but said he looked “forward to signing it very very shortly.”