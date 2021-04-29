California is allowing water parks to reopen with safety restrictions in place

The Lightning Falls water slide sits dry at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Hurricane Harbor in April 2020.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

More than a year after business dried up because of the coronavirus pandemic, California’s water parks can now reopen under new health guidance released this week.

Along with providing an extra splash of fun heading into the summer, the imminent return of the aquatic play areas adds to a tidal wave of reopenings that has washed over the state as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede.

Like dry-land amusement parks, water parks will still be subject to a host of safety restrictions — including caps on how many people can attend at once.

The state guidelines, which took effect Wednesday, stipulate that water parks remain closed in the strictest, purple tier under California’s color-coded reopening blueprint.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.