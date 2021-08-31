California issues 600,000 direct payments in 1st batch of new Golden State Stimulus checks

As California continues the slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many businesses last year, new $600 state stimulus checks have begun arriving in the bank accounts of residents who earn up to $75,000 annually, to help them get back on their feet.

The first batch of about 600,000 payments totaling some $354 million was directly deposited Friday and the state will send out checks to other taxpayers every two weeks, according to Daniel Tahara, a spokesman for the state Franchise Tax Board.

Combined with a previous stimulus program to assist people who make up to $30,000 annually, the state expects to provide $11.8 billion to 15.2 million California households, reaching about two-thirds of the state’s taxpayers.

The stimulus payments are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s economic recovery package approved by the state Legislature in July to help households that have struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.

