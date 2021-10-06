California issues more Golden State Stimulus checks, including 1st by mail

California on Tuesday distributed the third round of Golden State Stimulus II checks, including the first batch that will be delivered by mail to eligible residents.

A total of 705,000 payments were issued, with an estimated total value of $480 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

The number includes 375,000 paper checks that were sent out in the first batch of mailings, as well as approximately 330,000 payments that were disbursed by direct deposit.

Checks can take up to three weeks to arrive once mailed, while direct deposits typically show up within a few business days, the Franchise Tax Board says.

People can also check California’s Wait Times dashboard, which has more details on refund processing time frames.

Payments by direct deposit are expected to continue through at least October, while checks will be periodically mailed through the beginning of next year, according to the tax board’s website. Delays can be expected depending on when someone turned in their 2020 tax return and the date it was processed.

To date, more than 3.3 million Golden State Stimulus II payments valuing over $2.3 billion have been distributed to Californians who reported earnings of up to $75,000 on their 2020 tax return.

(Individuals who haven’t yet filed a 2020 tax return have until next Friday, Oct. 15, to be considered for the latest stimulus payment. Additionally, Californians who apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number by Oct. 15 will have four extra months to file their state income taxes and possibly qualify for Golden State Stimulus.)

A total of $12 billion in direct relief is expected be sent out under the state’s expanded program, which will benefit an estimated two-thirds of California’s population. The stimulus funds have been touted by officials as the largest state tax rebate ever in the U.S.

Under Golden State Stimulus II, California is sending out payments of up to $600 to qualifying individuals and an additional $500 for eligible dependents, giving taxpayers up to $1,100 in relief.

Some people who received the first Golden State Stimulus check earlier this year may also qualify for another payment of $500, however.

And Social Security recipients who have other forms of income could be eligible for the money as well, provided they made $75,000 or less (not including Social Security payments).

For those unsure about their eligibility, California’s online resource can help determine whether they qualify, and the estimated amount they could receive.

More information on the Golden State Stimulus program can be found here.