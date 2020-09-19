California job market slightly improved in August, but regained just a third of jobs lost in pandemic

Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School Principal Mylene Keipp, right, interacts virtually with students alongside teacher Arlene Alpuerto in August. The hiring of teachers boosted government-sector payrolls.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California’s job market improved slightly in August, but the state has regained just a third of the jobs it lost since the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands of businesses to close.

The state added 101,900 positions last month, mostly due to the temporary hiring of federal census takers, boosting state payrolls to about 15.87 million, state officials reported.

In July, employers had hired 83,500 workers after Gov. Gavin Newsom and county officials allowed many workplaces to reopen.

Compared with August of last year, California payrolls shrank 9.1%. About 2.6 million jobs were lost in March and April because of the coronavirus.

