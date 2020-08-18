California joins legal challenge against Trump administration over USPS reductions

Amid a growing outcry against cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he is suspending the changes until after the election.

The move came as California joined several other states in suing the Trump administration over the cutbacks that they say could interfere with mail-in voting.

The reported removal of mail sorting machines and mailboxes, as well as reductions in overtime for postal workers and instructions to leave mail behind are among the changes that California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said is part of a “de facto attack” by the Trump administration on a free and fair election.

“Our right to vote, your paycheck, your prescription medicines, you can’t get more serious than that. So, for the 96th time, we’re taking President Trump to court. No Americans should fear their vote won’t count simply because Donald Trump fears a free and fair election,” Becerra said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.