CA, L.A. sue over Trump order excluding undocumented immigrants from part of census count

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks following arguments about ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

California is the latest state to sue President Donald Trump over his executive order excluding people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

The Pew Research Center says the nation’s most populous state stands to lose a congressional seat if the president’s order stands.

An estimated 2.2 million of California’s nearly 40 million residents are in the country illegally.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued on Tuesday.

He was joined by the cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland and the Los Angeles Unified School District in arguing that the president’s move is unconstitutional.