California Latino, Black residents hit even harder by coronavirus as white people see less danger

With coronavirus cases surging, the toll on Latino and Black Californians keeps getting worse.

The two groups now have double the mortality rate from the virus in Los Angeles County than white residents, the latest troubling sign of the deep health inequity that has come with COVID-19.

Clarice Kavanaugh places a hand on the casket of her friend Charles Jackson at Inglewood Park Cemetery on April 15, 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Of every 100,000 Latino residents of L.A. County, 38 have died from COVID-19. It’s the first time the Latino coronavirus death rate has surpassed that of Black residents in L.A. County, which also continues to be disproportionately high. Of every 100,000 Black residents, 37 have died, according to data released by the county Thursday.

Among every 100,000 Asian American residents, 25 have died.

