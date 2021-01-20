California law enforcement remain on high alert amid threats of violence on Inauguration Day

A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves a flag in front of police officers lined up by the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles on January 6, 2021. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials across California remain on high alert — with many beefing up patrols — in preparation for threats that may arise in response to Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The increased security comes after the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. More than 100 people, including three Beverly Hills residents, have been charged with federal crimes related to the violent incursion, and scores more are under investigation, according to federal authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department will increase the number of uniformed deputies and officers on the streets and transit systems. Bomb-sniffing dogs will also be out in force, while detectives and others not typically assigned to patrol will be available to respond to any disturbances, officials said.

There are three demonstrations planned in the Los Angeles area Wednesday, including one at MacArthur Park and another at City Hall.

