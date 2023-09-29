California’s newest law aimed at raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour for fast food workers statewide won’t benefit everyone.

Workers at restaurants like Panera Bread won’t receive the wage increase since the new law doesn’t classify a fast-food restaurant as a place that “operates a bakery that produces for sale on the establishment’s premises bread.”

“This exemption applies only where the establishment produces for sale bread as a stand-alone menu item and does not apply if the bread is available for sale solely as part of another menu item,” the law’s text said.

“That’s part of the sausage-making,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference when asked about the exemption, Insider reported.

For those who aren’t exempt, the law will benefit about 500,000 fast-food workers beginning in April.

When it takes effect, California’s fast-food workers will have the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry. The state’s minimum wage for all other workers — $15.50 per hour — is already among the highest in the United States, the Associated Press reported.

In 2022, the minimum wage for fast-food workers was $16.21, or just over $34,000 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That income is just below the California Poverty Measure for a family of four, according to the Public Policy Institute of California and the Stanford Center on Poverty and Equality.