California lawmakers attend Hawaii conference amid COVID-19 surge, travel advisory

Some state lawmakers are attending a conference in Maui despite California issuing travel warnings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Above, the state Assembly last year. (Robert Gourley/Los Angeles Times)

Legislators from California and other states are gathering for an annual conference in Maui this week despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Golden State that resulted in travel warnings by health officials.

More than a half dozen California lawmakers are among the 50 people attending a policy conference sponsored by the Independent Voter Project, a nonprofit group, at the Fairmont Kea Lani Hotel in Wailea, with some legislators’ travel expenses picked up by the hosts. The four-day conference, at which panels discuss various issues affecting states, began Monday.

The annual gathering, which has seen up to 25 California lawmakers in attendance in past years, has faced criticism because it is partially financed and attended by special interests including businesses and labor groups, which lobby legislators.

This year, lawmakers are drawing criticism for their decision to attend the event during the COVID-19 pandemic and as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

