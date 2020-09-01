California lawmakers embrace plan to loosen law that limits use of independent contractors

A driver wears a face mask and gloves as Uber and Lyft drivers protest outside the California Labor Commissioner’s office, calling for California to enforce the AB 5 law on April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California lawmakers embraced a plan Monday to loosen the state’s year-old law that limits the use of independent contractors, providing new flexibility in a variety of professional and non-traditional jobs but failing to mollify critics who say the system remains too restrictive.

Supporters of Assembly Bill 2257 expect Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the proposal into law next month. As urgency legislation, it would take effect as soon as he signs it into law.

“This bill strikes a balance and continues to provide protections for workers against misclassification that had previously gone unchecked for decades under the old rules,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the bill’s author.

Few topics have sparked more fierce debate across California, reflecting the complexity of the modern workplace and the steady growth in flexible employment opportunities, particularly in the app-based economy. In 2018, the California Supreme Court imposed a new strict test to determine employment status but left the Legislature to determine how to apply it to specific industries.

