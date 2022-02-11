California lawmakers push new workplace mandate for COVID-19 vaccine

In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet to discuss the state budget at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

A group of Democratic lawmakers pushing for stricter vaccination laws in the state introduced a bill Friday that would create a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California workers.

Assembly Bill 1993 by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) would require employees and independent contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment unless they have an exemption based on a medical condition, disability or religious beliefs.

Under the bill, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health would work with the state’s public health department on guidance for employers on what would constitute a valid exemption. Businesses would face a penalty for failing to comply, although the amount has yet to be determined, according to the bill’s language. Employers would have to notify the state that all workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill is the fourth piece of legislation introduced in the past several weeks by lawmakers who formed a vaccine working group this year.

