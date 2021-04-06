‘Gun violence will not end on its own’: CA lawmakers push to tax guns, ammo after recent mass shootings

Police respond to the scene of a multiple shooting on March 31 in Orange. In response to recent mass shootings, California lawmakers want to tax guns to pay for anti-violence programs.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Citing recent mass shootings in Orange, Boulder, Colo., and the Atlanta area, state lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a proposal for a new tax on the sale of guns and ammunition in California to boost funding for violence prevention programs.

The legislation by Assemblyman Marc Levine (D-San Rafael) would place a $25 excise tax on retailers for the sale of each new gun and an as-yet-undetermined levy on ammo sales to raise millions of dollars to fund the efforts.

“Gun violence will not end on its own,” Levine told the Assembly Public Safety Committee during a hearing Tuesday. “We must take responsible action to end the public health crisis that is gun violence in our state, in our nation.”

The panel voted 5 to 2 along party lines to approve the legislation, which still needs approval from the full Assembly.

