California lawmakers vote to exempt more professions from landmark gig economy law

California lawmakers have voted to exempt about two-dozen more professions from a landmark labor law designed to treat more people like employees instead of contractors.

Among other things, the legislation approved Monday would end what critics had said were unworkable limits on services provided by freelance still photographers, photojournalists, freelance writers, editors, and newspaper cartoonists.

The bill has certain restrictions to make sure they are not replacing current employees.

Lawmakers separately approved giving newspapers one more year before they have to start treating newspaper carriers as employees.

The law that took effect this year was primarily aimed at ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft.