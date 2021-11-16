California Leavin’: A look at why people are leaving the Golden State

California’s population dropped by 182,000 last year, the first annual decrease ever recorded in the state’s history. Jessica Holmes takes an in-depth look at some of the issues driving people out of the Golden State and how these former California residents are doing in their new homes out of state.

Part One – The Hurley Family

Part one of “California Leavin'” takes us to Boise, Idaho where the Hurley family now lives. John and Jennie Hurley cite traffic, the homeless crisis and the cost of living as reasons why they left Long Beach, California. They compare Boise and Long Beach and share their one regret about the move.

Jessica Holmes reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 in November 2021.