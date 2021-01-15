California legislators consider ban on cosmetic surgery for small children born with atypical genitalia

California legislators will again consider a bill to ban cosmetic surgery on small children born with atypical genitalia under a bill introduced Friday.

Senate Bill 225 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would delay procedures that are not deemed medically necessary until a child is 6 years old, a change supporters say will lead to parents making more informed decisions for a child who has variations in their physical sex characteristics, such as an enlarged clitoris or an off-center urethra.

Surgeries have been performed on infants in rare cases in which the gender of the child is unclear, resulting in female genitalia being constructed on someone who later identifies as male, or vice versa.

Children begin to have a sense of their gender identity between 3 and 5 years old, according to the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Wiener said his goal is to allow children to be old enough to participate in decision-making about the procedures.

