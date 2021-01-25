California lifts regional stay-at-home orders, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses

California public health officials lifted all regional stay-at-home orders in the state Monday, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses during the pandemic.

The three regions that were still under the order — Southern California, San Joaquin Valley and the Bay Area — can return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework, which classifies individual counties under four tiers based on COVID-19 case and positivity rates.

That system lets restaurants operate outdoors with safety precautions, even in counties where coronavirus transmission remains widespread. However, local jurisdictions can still impose stricter rules.

A graph from the California state website on Jan. 25, 2021 shows the four tiers under the “Blueprint for a Safe Economy” framework.

L.A. County, which on Sunday reported a daily positivity rate of 11.2%, remains in the strictest tier, purple.

County officials have not issued a statement about the lifting of regional stay-at-home orders, and it’s unclear whether restaurants would be able to offer outdoor dining.

Restaurants have been seeking in court to block the county’s ban on outdoor dining, with a hearing set next month.

The state’s decision Monday comes as hospitalization rates show signs of improvement.

In its announcement, the state health department said the four-week ICU capacity projected for Southern California, the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley are above 15% — the threshold that would have allowed them to exit the regional stay-at-home order.

“California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the California Health and Human Services secretary, said in a statement.