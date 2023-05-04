The name of the California Lottery player who hit the SuperLotto Plus jackpot and won $41 million in November has been revealed.

Jimmie Coleman won the top prize after purchasing a lottery ticket from a Chevron gas station in Sacramento. The gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Ave., received a $205,000 bonus for selling Coleman the winning ticket, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The new millionaire declined to share what he plans to do with his newfound riches, lottery officials said.

Coleman was the last lottery player to hit the SuperLotto Plus jackpot, which now stands at $56 million.

Californians who feel lucky can purchase a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket ahead of the Saturday drawing for $1 at lottery retailers across the Golden State.

The drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Unlike other draw games, SuperLotto Plus is only available in California.