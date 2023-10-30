Four California Lottery players are ending the spooky season on a high note after winning a combined total of $12 million from scratcher games.

Two winners, who purchased tickets in Los Angeles County, won $5 million each from the Premier 7’s and 100x Scratchers games. These were the biggest wins from the group, lottery officials announced.

Robert Linn, who played the Premier 7’s Scratcher game, purchased the ticket at a Chevron gas station on Avenue L in Lancaster.

Alejandra Mendoza, who played the 100x, purchased the ticket at World Donuts & Ice Cream in Pomona.

Jaime Medrano, who also purchased a winning scratcher ticket in L.A. County, won $1 million after playing the Cloud 9 scratcher game. The ticket was purchased at a Vons location on Woodruff Avenue in Lakewood.

In Northern California, Cornelia Treichel-Rocque also won $1 million after purchasing a ticket from a store in San Joaquin County.

The retail locations that sold the $5 million-winning tickets each received a $25,000 bonus for selling the Scratcher games.