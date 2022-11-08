The California Lottery raised $156.3 million for schools statewide thanks to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.

This is the highest contribution generated from a single jackpot in lottery history, a press release from the California Lottery Office stated.

Since its creation 37 years ago, the California Lottery has donated all unclaimed lottery prize winnings to California’s public schools.

The lottery office has contributed approximately $1 billion to California schools.

“Whenever there’s a big prize or even a little one that doesn’t get claimed, that money just goes right back into public education. So as much as we want to see our winners get their money, we’re not too upset when they don’t,” Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California State Lottery, told KTLA.

An average of $46.8 million in prize money goes unclaimed yearly from Lotto Plus, Fantasy 5, Daily 3, Daily 4, Daily Derby, and Hot Spot games.

The amounts vary widely from year to year.

For example, lottery officials said that $75.4 million went unclaimed in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The following fiscal year, $19.5 million was left on the table.

One lucky Californian won the record-breaking $2.04 billion lottery prize.

A Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers in Monday night’s record $2.04 billion jackpot, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road.

The winner hasn’t come forward yet, but the store owner, Joe Chahayed, received $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

Chahayed said he would share the money with his children and 11 grandchildren.

Other lottery tickets sold in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco matched five out of the six numbers.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball, number 10.