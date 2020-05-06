California makes it easier to receive workers’ compensation benefits for coronavirus claims

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that will make it easier for essential workers who contract COVID-19 to obtain workers’ compensations benefits in a win for with labor unions that called for the change.

The order streamlines workers’ compensation claims and establishes a rebuttable presumption that any essential workers infected with COVID-19 contracted the virus on the job, Newsom said. In effect, the change shifts the burden of proof that typically falls on workers and instead requires companies or insurers to prove that the employees didn’t get sick at work.

“This workers comp presumption is so important, because we want people to feel confident comfortable, they’ll have their benefits,” Newsom said. “The whole idea is, as we move into this second phase, we want to keep workers healthy and keep them safe.”

The California Federation of Labor, which asked for the change in a March 27 letter to the governor and legislative leaders, applauded the governor’s decision on Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

📍NEW: Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order streamlining the process for workers’ compensation eligibility for workers who contract #COVID19 when working outside the home. #StayHomeSaveLives — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 6, 2020