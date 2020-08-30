California moves closer to 1st-in-nation law to require diversity on corporate boards

In this Aug. 30, 2000, file photo, commuters walk into a tunnel at Union Station under the mural "City of Dreams/River of History" by artist Richard Wyatt, showing the diversity of California's population. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

California is moving closer to a first-in-the-nation law requiring corporate boards to include racial or sexual minorities, expanding on a new law that sets a similar requirement for including women directors.

The diversity bill approved by the Senate on Saturday would require California-based public corporations to have one board director from an underrepresented community by the end of 2021.

It returns to the Assembly for a final vote.

Those who qualify would self-identify as Black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Alaska Native, or as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender. 

