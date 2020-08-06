California moves to allow fewer Election Day polling places amid pandemic

A woman runs on a path by a polling place during primary elections in San Diego on March 3, 2020. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

The California Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would let counties offer fewer in-person voting options as they hold the November election in the midst of the pandemic.

Newsom has already signed a law requiring counties to mail ballots to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

County election officials are having trouble securing enough polling places because of the pandemic.

California continues to have problems with missing data on virus infections throughout California.

State officials have acknowledged California has been undercounting virus cases due to a technical issue with a database used to collect test information from labs.