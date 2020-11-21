California NAACP leader resigns amid conflict-of-interest backlash

Alice Huffman, President of the California NAACP, speaks at a news conference in support of the Adult Use of Marijuana Act ballot measure in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 4, 2016. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo)

The longtime leader of California’s NAACP will step down next month, a move that comes amid conflict-of-interest allegations after her public affairs company earned $1.7 million endorsing ballot measures this year.

Alice Huffman, 84, cited health issues in her resignation letter to the executive board of the California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP. She has held the post since 1999 and will step down Dec. 1.

“It was a demanding and rewarding position,” Huffman said in an interview Friday. “But it’s time to turn over the leadership to someone else.”

Huffman’s departure comes as she’s facing scrutiny for her work on various ballot measure campaigns in the November 2020 election. Huffman leads AC Public Affairs, a Sacramento political consulting firm, which this past election worked with opposition campaigns on five ballot measures, according to state campaign finance records.

