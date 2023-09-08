A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

California is one step closer to decriminalizing the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine, commonly known as DMT or ayahuasca.

On Thursday, Senate Bill 58 author Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the bill has cleared both houses of the Legislature.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 14 to sign or veto it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The decriminalization proposal was approved by lawmakers in part because it’s limited to three plant-based psychedelics, the Times reported.

Earlier iterations of the bill also included MDMA, which is also known as molly or ecstasy; ibogaine, a psychedelic that comes from the iboga plant of central Africa; and lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly called LSD or acid.

The removal of those substances “eased some concerns among lawmakers, including a handful of Republicans who voted for the proposal,” the Times reported.

If Newsom signs the bill into law, people 21 and older would not be arrested for possessing mushrooms or derivative products, DMT or mescaline, similar to measures already in place in Santa Cruz and Oakland.

Proponents argue that these substances are helpful in treating depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, such as that experienced by veterans.

“This is a well-crafted, targeted bill to stop criminalizing people who are using these substances, including for health purposes,” Wiener said to Marijuana Moment. “I’m so grateful to my colleagues for their support, and I look forward to making the case to the governor that the bill deserves his signature.”

If Newsom signs, the new law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.