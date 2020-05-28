California nears 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths amid more public spaces reopening

Women are tested for COVID-19 by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment in Skid Row amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Health officials reported that 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one Skid Row homeless shelter. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As California sat on the cusp of 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths, there were new signs Thursday of problems in the reopening of the state.

While much of California is steadily easing portions of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order and lifting restrictions that have kept businesses, churches and schools shuttered for months, two Northern California counties have had to tap the brakes in the face of troubling virus activity.

The public health officer for remote Lassen County, in northeastern California, announced that some restrictions would be re-implemented this week after the region’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That means no in-store retail shopping or dining in at restaurants for the time being, Dr. Kenneth Korver wrote in his order Tuesday. Salons will be closed, and worship services also are again prohibited.

