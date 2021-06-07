California now has one of the lowest coronavirus transmission levels in the U.S.

People flocked to the Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica Beach on Memorial Day as coronavirus cases continued to tumble statewide. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California is one of only two states considered to have low levels of community coronavirus transmission, a designation that underscores its continued progress toward extinguishing the pandemic a week ahead of the planned reopening.

The assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is based on the number of new cases confirmed statewide over the last week as well as the rate at which conducted tests were coming back positive.

The CDC categorizes low transmission as when a state’s seven-day case rate is under 10 per 100,000 residents and its rate of positive test results is less than 5%. Among all 50 states, only California and Vermont meet both those benchmarks, federal figures show.

As of Sunday, California’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 9.1, trailing Vermont’s 8.3.

