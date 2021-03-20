California now recommends 3 feet of space between students in classrooms after CDC update to guidance

A kindergarten teacher collects crayons from students in her classroom at Lupin Hill Elementary School in Calabasas on Nov. 9, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California is now allowing desks in classrooms to be closer together, officials announced Saturday.

Students can site as close as 3 feet apart in classrooms, rather than the usual 6-foot distancing recommendation meant to curb coronavirus transmission.

The CDC on Friday relaxed its social distancing guidance for schools, saying students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks.

The agency still recommends students keep 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch and chorus practice.

“CDPH’s quick response serves to mitigate potential confusion as schools throughout the state actively resume in-person instruction and plan for the summer and fall,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The change allows more children to learn together in the same room just as more school are set to welcome back students.

The CDC updated its distancing standard at schools after a recent study in Massachusetts found no significant difference in infection rates between schools that used the 3-foot standard and those that had the 6-foot one, the Associated Press reported.

California state officials on Saturday also announced that all schools will be eligible to reopen if coronavirus case rates in the region drop below 25 per 100,000 residents.