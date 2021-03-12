California offers COVID-19 rapid tests to students, teachers in effort to support school reopenings

A teacher applies hand sanitizer to her hands while checking in to receive a COVID-19 test at Arthur E. Wright Middle School in Calabasas in this undated photo. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California is offering rapid COVID-19 tests to students and educators in an effort to support school reopening efforts, state education officials announced this week.

State officials have about 5 million BinaxNOW antigen tests that schools can purchase that provide results within 15 minutes and cost $5 per test, said Daniel Thigpen, deputy superintendent of communications for the California Department of Education.

The news arrives on the heels of a deal reached between Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders to offer financial incentives to school districts that reopen by April 1.

Use of the rapid tests aren’t mandatory; rather, they’re an optional resource for schools, Thigpen said.

