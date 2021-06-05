California officials vow to fight back after federal judge overturns state’s 3-decade old assault weapons ban

AR-15 semi-automatic guns are on display for sale at on June 17, 2016 in Springville, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

California officials are vowing to fight back after a federal judge overturned the state’s 30-year-old ban on assault weapons.

In ruling the ban unconstitutional, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez compared the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to a Swiss Army knife, calling it “good for both home and battle.”

Benitez, of the Southern District of California, issued a permanent injunction against the law’s enforcement but stayed it for 30 days to give the state a chance to appeal.

California is one of seven states, plus Washington, D.C, that ban assault weapons, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Weapons of war don’t belong on our streets.



Parkland: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

Poway: AR-15



We will fight this ruling. https://t.co/iHsTXrYcu8 — Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) June 5, 2021

Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.



This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

Aurora: AR-15

Boulder: AR-15

Midland: AR-15

Parkland: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

San Bernardino: AR-15

Poway Synagogue: AR-15

Sutherland Springs: AR-15

Tree of Life Synagogue: AR-15



An AR-15 is not a Swiss Army knife.https://t.co/IL9tTtXQLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021