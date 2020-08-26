California OKs school return for more kids with special needs in groups of no more than 14

Instructor Amy Giang teaches a class of 4th-7th graders, wearing masks and spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines, during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

More California children with special needs will be allowed back in classrooms in small groups under new state guidance released Tuesday.

It applies to K-12 students including those with disabilities, students who are homeless and English language learners, among others.

Those students would be allowed back in schools, at day camps and in other settings in groups of no more than 14 youth and two supervising adults.

The rules apply to schools in counties that still aren’t allowed to open for in-person learning because of the coronavirus.

Supervising adults should be assigned to one group and must work solely with that group, health officials said.

The guidance applies to groups of children in indoor environments operated by local educational agencies, nonprofits, public and private schools, child care providers, recreation programs, before- and after-school programs, youth groups and day camps.

The new requirements are meant to supplement previously issued guidance on reopening schools, child care, day camps, youth sports and colleges.

More details on the new guidelines can be found here.