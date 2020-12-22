California on the brink of reaching 2 million coronavirus cases

It took almost 10 months for California to record its millionth confirmed coronavirus case.

Now, just six weeks after crossing that morbid milestone, the state is on the cusp of surpassing 2 million.

The staggering rate of growth demonstrates how widely the coronavirus is now circulating statewide and underscores the reality that activities and behaviors thought to be relatively safe just weeks ago now carry a higher risk of infection than ever before.

“Without sustained efforts to stop the surge, we can expect that this tragic trajectory will continue,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday.

