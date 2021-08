Related Content California order will limit hospital visitors to vaccinated or those with a negative COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, a new order will go into effect in California that will require hospital visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test. The California Department of Public Health mandate comes amid a spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 10, 2021.