California parents strongly favor full campus reopenings but want online learning options: Poll

Although California parents strongly favor full campus reopenings in the fall, they want school districts to offer online learning options, according to a statewide survey that indicates uncertainties ahead for in-person attendance.

More than two-thirds of parents agree that eligible California students should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine once it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, with exceptions for medical reasons, according to the survey released Thursday by USC and the Policy Analysis for California Education.

“We’re in a moment of time of uncertainty,” said Julie Marsh, coauthor of the study and a USC professor of education policy. A coronavirus variant and unvaccinated children are contributing factors to an ever-changing set of circumstances, and people want to keep their options open, she added.

The survey found that more than 80% of Californian parents and voters support an in-person return five days a week for K-12 students for the 2021-22 school year. And 71% of parents agreed that online learning should remain an option

