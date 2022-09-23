Break out the oversized sweaters, blankets and pumpkin spice lattes; the fall season will be noticeable in California – well, in some places.

While most of the state experiences summer adjacent weather all year long, certain areas see leaves change colors and feel the crisp air.

For those who are maybe planning a fall season road trip or want to experience a change in scenery, these places can be added to the must-visit lists.

Julian, San Diego County

According to Visit California, the best time to visit Julian is in the early to the middle of November. The city, which is about 10 miles away from Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and about 32 miles away from Palomar Mountain State Park, is a great place to see color-changing leaves, indulge in apple confections and experience the beauty of nature.

Temecula Valley and Murrieta, Riverside County

According to Visit California, late November to early December is the best time to visit Temecula Valley and Murrieta to experience the fall season.

Vineyards are decorated with fall leaves and wineries are as far as the eye can see. Visitors can also enjoy hot air ballooning, golfing, bicycling and hiking in Temecula Valley, according to the city’s website. In Murrieta, visitors can stop by Copper Canyon, Susie Q Ranch or enjoy indoor activities like go-cart racing, according to The Crazy Tourist.

Oak Glen, San Bernardino County

Oak Glen is home to Southern California’s largest apple farm, according to Visit California. Pumpkins everywhere and color-changing landscape make it feel like autumn all the time. The best time to visit this area would be the middle of October to early November.

Sonora to Sonora Pass, Tuolumne County

According to Visit California, Highway 108 puts on a beautiful color show during the fall season. A stop at Donnell Vista to see the volcanic ridges and Kennedy Meadows Resort to see the horses will make anyone feel like they were transported into fall paradise.

Other notable places to visit during the fall season included:

Bishop to Bridgeport in Inyo and Mono Counties

The best time to visit these places is from the middle of September to the middle of November.

Hope Valley in Alpine County

The best time to visit this places is from the middle of October to the middle of November.

Nevada City and Grass Valley in Nevada County.

The best time to visit these places is from the middle of October to the middle of November.