California police unions ask Newsom to call special session before passing reforms

With protesters back in the street this week after the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, unions representing Los Angeles and San Francisco officers Thursday asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to call a special session of the Legislature on policing before passing reforms.

While the current legislative session began as protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minnesota police officer in May, convulsed the state, the will for reforms has waned at the Capitol as those uprisings have tapered and public attention has shifted to wildfires and the coronavirus. Nearly two dozen bills introduced weeks ago have now been pared down to a handful of mostly moderate reforms.

A proposal to create a statewide system to strip bad officers of their badges is still in play and has caused the most consternation for law enforcement. Bills that would increase access to police records, curb the use of rubber bullets and tear gas at protests and require more oversight of investigations of deadly force by the state attorney general are also still being considered.

The governor has no plans to call a special session at this time, a Newsom spokesman said Thursday.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.