(KTXL) — California prisons will move to three days of in-person visits on the weekends starting later this summer, and approved visitors can access free bus transportation to and from prisons, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The change is in line with the state Legislature’s intent to expand in-person visits at correctional facilities, CDCR said in a news release.

“The expansion of three in-person visiting days a week, while offering free transportation statewide, will allow us to meet demand at our busier institutions and provide more opportunities for people to see their loved ones — enhancing public safety by promoting successful community reintegration,” CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said.

The change to three visitation days per week will start on July 7, and it comes as the state phases out video visitation, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person visiting will now be allowed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at all of the state’s adult institutions.

According to CDCR, conservation camps will continue to have hybrid video visiting and in-person visiting on Saturdays and Sundays, since these facilities do not have three days of visiting.

Inmates can continue to communicate with friends and family through tablets and phone calls throughout the rest of the week, although with certain rules.

Free bus transportation for visitors to prisons

CDCR also announced that it has partnered with TransMETRO to provide free bus service to and from adult institutions for approved visitors.

Any person who has been approved as a visitor by CDCR can register for bus service on a special website.

The bus service is split into four regions of the state, with multiple cities in each region having a pickup and dropoff location.