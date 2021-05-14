California public colleges, universities to get massive funding boost with Newsom’s budget proposal

Students walk near Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus Feb. 24, 2005, in Berkeley. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California public colleges and universities will receive a massive funding boost to expand affordable student housing, repair aging facilities, better train students for state workforce needs and shift Humboldt State to a technology focus under the budget proposal unveiled Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The state’s unexpected $75-billion surplus allowed Newsom to restore steep cuts imposed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the economy and to invest a record-setting $48.7 billion in the University of California, California State University, California Community Colleges and the California Student Aid Commission. That amounts to a 5% increase in base ongoing general funds for UC and Cal State, Newsom said.

This higher education funding comes on top of Newsom’s proposed $93.7 billion for the kindergarten-through-12th grade public education system. That historic investment includes funds to guarantee schooling for all 4-year-olds, a program to be phased in over three years beginning in fall 2022.

“This is just simply without precedent,” Newsom said at a news conference Friday.

