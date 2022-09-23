Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California.

While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect pumpkin.

The closer Halloween gets, pumpkin patches begin to pop up everywhere in the Golden State, but, according to Yelp, only one patch is considered the best in California.

Venegas Family Farms, located in Ontario, won the title based on Yelp reviews.

“This place is great. First of all, the entrance is free. Second of all, they have tons of pumpkins. Third of all, it’s open late. That’s all you need,” one user said.

Other customers enjoyed that this pumpkin patch wasn’t as expensive or crowded as its counterparts.

The complete list of the best pumpkin patches across the U.S. and Canada can be found here.

Venegas Family Farms reopens on Oct. 2nd for the fall season.

According to the website, Yelp compiled this list by identifying the top pumpkin patches in each state and ranked them based on factors, including the total volume and reviews ratings between Jan. 1st, 2001 and Aug. 9th, 2021.