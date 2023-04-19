California is ranked among the top 20 “best” states for retirement in America, according to a January report from Wallethub.

The personal finance company compared 47 retirement-related metrics and compiled them into three categories: affordability, quality of life, and health care.

States were graded on a 100-point graded scale, with 100 being the highest possible score. Some metrics, such as the cost of living, were given double weight.

California took the 18th spot, earning an overall score of 51.64.

Researchers found that Virginia was considered the “best” state for retirement, earning an overall score of 57.55 while Kentucky was considered the “worst.”

The entire study can be viewed here.

Settling down in the Golden State for retirement can be an enjoyable experience for many, but high living expenses and housing costs can damper the lifestyle.