California recall: Candidates hit campaign trail with 3 weeks to go until election

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The candidates vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom should the effort to recall him succeed were on the campaign trail Tuesday, trying to win over voters ahead of the Sept. 14 election.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 24, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News