California recall election: Where to vote in person or drop off your ballot

With election day less than a week away, California voters weighing whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom are already hitting the polls or returning their absentee ballots.

Voters have until the night of Sept. 14 to make their choice. They can do so in person at a polling place/vote center, or they can return their ballot — all active, registered voters in the state were sent one last month — by mail or via a drop box location.

Early voting began Sept. 4 at select locations throughout the state, with all counties having one or more locations open at least four days prior to election day.

Secure drop-off boxes have also been set up across California, offering voters another convenient way to submit their ballot early. Keep in mind that for this option, ballots must be deposited by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 in order for the vote to be tallied.

Early voting and ballot drop-off box locations can be found by going here.

For those who want to vote in person on election day, polling places will be open Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All residents of California can find their polling place or vote center online here, or by calling 800-345-8683, or by texting Vote to 468683.

Los Angeles County also offers an online service that filters vote centers by location, wait time and whether it offers an early voting period.

For voters who simply decide to mail back their ballot, it must be postmarked by Sept. 14 to count.

Finally, for those who aren’t registered to vote and missed the Aug. 30 deadline, California law permits same-day voter registration at polling places/vote centers on Election Day or during early voting. After competing the conditional registration, the resident will cast what’s known as a provisional ballot, which is subject to registration verification before it’s counted.

Whichever way people vote, California allows them to track their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Voters can find more information about the recall election on the California Secretary of State’s website.