California recommends coronavirus testing all essential workers, with or without symptoms

A police cruiser is seen at a drive-through coronavirus testing site at Malibu City Hall on April 8, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California public health officials announced late Wednesday another major expansion of coronavirus testing, recommending that all people in high-risk settings, including grocery store employees, bus drivers and law enforcement officers, join the ranks of a broadening group of candidates to receive routine screenings for the virus.

Such workers, considered “essential” even amid the shutdown, continue to come into regular contact with the public and, therefore, should be given priority access to testing, even if they don’t show symptoms, according to the new guidance by the state Department of Public Health.

The latest change to the state’s testing guidelines signals growing confidence among officials that testing capacity at laboratories is increasing enough to handle a bigger share of the state’s population.

County officials use their discretion to set restrictions on who can be tested. When a region’s testing capacity is limited, the state guidance serves as an advisory tool for deciding which residents to prioritize.

