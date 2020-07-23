California records highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in 1 day, pushing death toll past 8,000

California

Leticia Jimenez delivers coronavirus testing kits in South Los Angeles on July 8.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in a single day amid a spike in infections that has pushed the state’s cumulative case count to the highest in the nation.

Wednesday’s 157 fatalities — the state’s highest one-day toll yet, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker — pushed California’s fatalities above 8,000.

The sobering death toll continues what’s been an unprecedented week in California in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday afternoon that 12,807 new coronavirus infections had been reported statewide in the past 24 hours, a record high.

